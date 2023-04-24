Odisha Govt enforces usage of masks in all health institutions

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the surge in Covid 19 cases across the Country as well as in the State, Odisha Government on Monday decided to enforce usage of masks in all health institutions of the State.

Accordingly, doctors, nurses, healthcare providers, officials as well as persons providing laboratory services will be required to wear masks.

The Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha on Monday took to Twitter and mentioned about it. The tweet was captioned, “As #COVID19 cases are witnessing a surge across the Country and State, #Odisha Government has decided to enforce usage of masks in @HFWOdisha (all health institutions). All healthcare providers, officials, persons providing laboratory services etc. must wear masks.”