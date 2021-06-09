Odisha Govt effects reshuffle in IPS cadre

By WCE 5
ips reshuffle in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday effected a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre.

As per a notification issued by the Home Department on Wednesday, Narasingha Bhol has been posted as the Central Range IG while Himanshu Kumar Lal appointed as the Eastern Range, IG. Diptesh Kumar Pattanayak was appointed as IG, Prisons.

Apart from this Deepak Kumar has been posted as DIG, Northern Range, Sambalpur on repatriation from central deputation while R K Paikray has been transferred and posted as SP of Deogarh district. Also, D P Tripathy has been posted as Railway SP, the notification also said.

Also read: Covid 19: Unlock likely in 8 Odisha districts in lieu of lower TPR
You might also like
State

Abhishek Mahapatra reaches Kolkata for ECMO treatment

State

Covid 19: Unlock likely in 8 Odisha districts in lieu of lower TPR

State

Odisha: 11 major proposals get Cabinet approval, Watch

State

KIIT retains its position among top Indian Universities

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.