Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday effected a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre.

As per a notification issued by the Home Department on Wednesday, Narasingha Bhol has been posted as the Central Range IG while Himanshu Kumar Lal appointed as the Eastern Range, IG. Diptesh Kumar Pattanayak was appointed as IG, Prisons.

Apart from this Deepak Kumar has been posted as DIG, Northern Range, Sambalpur on repatriation from central deputation while R K Paikray has been transferred and posted as SP of Deogarh district. Also, D P Tripathy has been posted as Railway SP, the notification also said.