Odisha Govt effects major reshuffle in senior IPS cadre

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Thursday effected a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre.

As per a notification issued by the Home Department on Thursday, Yeshwant Jethwa became the new Vigilance Director; Sanjeeb Panda appointed the new Additional DG, Crime Branch and Lalit Das appointed the new Director, Intelligence.

Apart from that RK Sharma appointed as the new Additional DG, Law and Order and Arun Bothra became the new Transport Commissioner and Asheet Panigrahi appointed as the new IG, Vigilance.

Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi at present CMD, OSPHWC transferred and posted as OSD, Home Department.

