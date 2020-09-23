Bhubaneswar: In a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre, the Odisha government on Wednesday transferred nine IPS officers with immediate effect .

1988-batch IPS officer Arun Kumar Ray has been appointed as Additional DGP of Communication while 1992- batch IPS Lalit Das will be the new Additional DGP of Headquarters.

1994- batch IPS officer Y.K.Jethwa has been posted as Additional; DGP of Law and Order.

1993-batch IPS officer Vinaytosh Mishra has been appointed as Director of State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) while 1996-batch IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh will be the new IGP, Modernisation.

1997-batch IPS officer Rekha Lohani has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, while 1995 -batch IPS officer Ritu Arora has been appointed as OSD to Home Department .

1998-batch IPS Rajesh Kumar will take charge as IGP of State Forensic Science Laboratory.

2013-batch IPS officer Anupama James, who is currently posted as Dhenkanal SP, will take over as Vigilance SP.