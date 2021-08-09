Odisha Govt effects IAS reshuffle: Trilochan Majhi posted as Bhadrak Collector and DM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government effected a reshuffle on Monday and posted Saroj Kumar Sethi as Collector and District Magistrate of Dhenkanal. Also, Trilochan Majhi was posted as Bhadrak Collector and DM.

As per the order issued by the GA and PG Department of Odisha, Gyanaranjan Das, IAS, the Collector and DM of Bhadrak was appointed as Director, Panchayati Raj, PR and DW Dept.

Similarly, Dhenkanal Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera was transferred and posted as Director, AYUSH.

Also, Saroj Kumar Sethi, MD, Odisha State Beverages Corporation Ltd. was transferred and posted as Collector and DM of Dhenkanal replacing Bhumesh Chandra Behera.

Trilochan Majhi, Director, AYUSH was transferred and posted as Collector and DM, Bhadrak vice Gyanaranjan Das.