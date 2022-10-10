Odisha Govt effects IAS reshuffle: Rabindra Nath Sahu becomes Nayagarh Collector

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Monday effected IAS reshuffle. As per the notification by the GA & PG Department Rabindra Nath Sahu, the secretary of State Election Commission, Bhubaneswar was appointed as Nayagarh Collector.

Similarly, Dr. Poma Tudu, Nayagarh Collector was appointed as the Managing Director of the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited, Bhubaneswar. This post is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

Aditya Goyal, Sub-Collector of Kuchinda with additional charge of Executive Officer, NAC, Kuchinda was appointed as Chief Development Officer-cum-Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Bargarh.

On completion of Phase – II training, Kulkarni Ashutosh C will be the Sub-Collector of Berhampur. Similarly, Ms. Madhumita was appointed as Sub-Collector of Baliguda. She will also remain in additional charge of Executive Officer, NAC, Baliguda.

Vedbhushan was appointed as Sub Collector, Dharamgarh.  He will also remain in additional charge of Executive Officer, NAC, Dharamgarh.

Chavan Kunal Motiram appointed as Sub Collector Balasore he will remain in additional charge of Executive Officer Balasore Municipality.

Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak was appointed as Kuchinda Sub-Collector. He will remain in additional charge of Executive Officer NAC, Kuchinda.

