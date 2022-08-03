Odisha Govt effects IAS reshuffle: Bishnupada Sethi becomes new Secy of Higher Education Dept

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Wednesday effected IAS reshuffle. As per the notification by the GA & PG Department Arabinda K Padhee is the new Principal Secretary of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department.

Similarly, Bishnupada Sethi became the new Secretary of the Higher Education Department.

Sanjay Kumar Singh was appointed as the Principal Secretary to Government, Rural Development Department.

Similarly, Aswathy S was appointed as the new Secretary of School & Mass Education Department.