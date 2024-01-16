Odisha Govt Doctor gets two years rigorous imprisonment in bribery case

Bhubaneswar: Dr. Karunakar Rout, Ex-Medical Officer, Madhuban CHC in Jajpur district who is now working as a Medical Officer at District Headquarters Hospital in Bhadrak has been convicted by the by the Cuttack Vigilance court and awarded two years rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months more.

Rout was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack TR No.30/2014 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 P.C. Act,1988 for demanding and accepting bribe from a contractual Health Worker for not taking action against him for his absence in duty during MDA supervision by State team.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Rout from service following his conviction. Bharat Chandra Sethy, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Cuttack Division had investigated the case and Sarbeswar Barik, Spl. PP and Deepak Kumar Swain, APP, Vigilance, Cuttack jointly conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

