Odisha: Govt Doctor from Dhenkanal in Vigilance net

Dhenkanal: A government doctor from Dhenkanal district of Odisha was apprehended today by the sleuths of Odisha Vigilance while he was demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 11,000 at a clinic.

The apprehended doctor has been identified as Umakanta Khejuria, Medicine Specialist at District Headquarter Hospital, Dhenkanal.

As per reports, in the afternoon at about 2.35 PM on Tuesday, Dr Umakanta Khejuria, the Medicine Specialist, District Headquarter Hospital in Dhenkanal was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe Rs 11,000 at a Clinic of Dhenkanal from a Complainant to countersign the death insurance claim form of a deceased Policy Holder, who was under his treatment.

The deceased lady died recently and her only surviving 8 year old minor daughter was supposed to get the death insurance claim as nominee. The bribe demand was for countersigning the claim documents.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from Dr. Khejuria and seized.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no 41 dated 18.7.2022 U/s-7 PC (Amendment) Act.2018 has been registered. Investigation in progress against accused Dr Khejuria.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the rented residential house of Dr. Khejuria at Ganesh Bazar, Dhenkanal, house at native village Gadasahi, Ps-Oupada, Dist-Balasore and his residential house at village Mayura, Jashipur, Dist-Mayurbhanj. Accused Dr. Umakanta Khejuria, Medicine Specialist has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court.