Bhubaneswar: In a major development, the Odisha government on Friday dissolved the Governing Bodies or Managing Committees of all non-government aided degree colleges coming under the purview of the State Higher Education department with immediate effect.

However, the Autonomous Colleges and colleges established by minority communities have been exempted from this obligation.

Higher Education department today issued a notification in this regard.

“In exercise of powers conferred under proviso to Sub-Section (6) of Section-7 of the Orissa Education Act, 1969, pending reconstitution of the Governing Bodies or the Managing Committees, Government after careful consideration have been pleased to dissolve the Governing Bodies or Managing Committees of all Non-Government Aided Degree Colleges of Odisha coming under the purview of Higher Education Department with immediate effect except the Autonomous Colleges and the colleges established by Minority Communities,” the notification said.

“Where the college is situated at the district headquarters, the Additional District Magistrate of the concerned district shall act as President of the Governing Body or the Managing Committee till further order. In case of any district having more than one Additional District Magistrate, the District Magistrate and Collector shall nominate one Additional District Magistrate to act as President of the Governing Body or the Managing Committee,” it added.

“Where the college is situated outside district headquarters, the Sub-Collector of the sub-division concerned shall act as President of the Governing Body or the Managing Committee till further order,” it said.

On Thursday, Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo had said that no leader or local MLA would be member of the college governing bodies.