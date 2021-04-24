Bhubaneswar: Taking a lesion from the scarcity of Oxygen at different Covid hospital in other States, Odisha government on Sunday directed the concerned officials to fill up the empty Oxygen Cylinders for use at Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHC), Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) and Covid Care Centres (CCCs).
Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra announced modalities in this regard and wrote letters to all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Medical Superintendents of Government Medical Colleges and CDM & PHOs of the State.
The letter said the following modalities have been worked out to meet the demand for Oxygen cylinders in the DCHCs, DCH and CCCs during the current pandemic.
- The Drugs Inspector of the district shall ensure timely dispatch of the empty cylinders to the assigned fillers and inform his counterpart at which the filler is stationed for timely filling of the cylinders
- The Drugs Inspector shall identify a collection point for 3 to 4 CCCs in consultation with the Medical Superintendents/ CDM & PHOs and assign transport vehicles to each collection point
- The Medical Superintendents/ CDM & PHOs shall engage vehicles, for transportation of the Oxygen cylinders by utilizing existing vehicles or by hiring private vehicles following financial guidelines. The details of these vehicles must be shared with the local Drugs Inspector for GPS tagging
- The hiring charges can be met from Public Health Response Funds or any other suitable head from which transportation charges towards COVID-19 management are being currently met.