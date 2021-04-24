Odisha Govt Directs Official To Fill Up Empty Oxygen Cylinders In Covid Centres To Meet Demand

Bhubaneswar: Taking a lesion from the scarcity of Oxygen at different Covid hospital in other States, Odisha government on Sunday directed the concerned officials to fill up the empty Oxygen Cylinders for use at Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHC), Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) and Covid Care Centres (CCCs).

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra announced modalities in this regard and wrote letters to all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Medical Superintendents of Government Medical Colleges and CDM & PHOs of the State.

The letter said the following modalities have been worked out to meet the demand for Oxygen cylinders in the DCHCs, DCH and CCCs during the current pandemic.