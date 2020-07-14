Odisha Govt deputes 5 OAS officers, 47 ORS officers for worst-hit Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the ever increasing number of Corona positive cases in Ganjam district Odisha Government deputed five OAS officers and 47 ORS officers to help the district administration in Covid management.

A Government order was issued in this context. As per the letter Odisha government deployed five senior OAS officers Saroj Kumar Rout, Abanikanta Sahoo, Jogendra Majhi, Jagdish Sarangi and Alok Kumar Dehury to work under Ganjam district administration for smooth management of COVID-19 related works until further orders.

Also, 47 Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) officers were sent to the worst-hit district to help the district administration in COVID management.