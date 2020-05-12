Odisha

Odisha govt deputes 15 OAS officers in four COVID-19 affected districts

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt on Tuesday deputed as many as 15 senior OAS officers in four Coronavirus affected districts  to help the district administrations in tackling the  COVID-19 situation.

The four districts include Jajpur, Balasore, Kendrapada and  Bhadrak.

The list of OAS officers is as follows.

OAS officers

The State govt asked the controlling authorities of the concerned OAS officers to relieve their officers immediately. It also directed the officers under deployment to report before the Collector & DMs of the respective districts accordingly without fail.

