Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt on Tuesday deputed as many as 15 senior OAS officers in four Coronavirus affected districts to help the district administrations in tackling the COVID-19 situation.

The four districts include Jajpur, Balasore, Kendrapada and Bhadrak.

The list of OAS officers is as follows.

The State govt asked the controlling authorities of the concerned OAS officers to relieve their officers immediately. It also directed the officers under deployment to report before the Collector & DMs of the respective districts accordingly without fail.