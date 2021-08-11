Odisha Govt orders resumption of routine surgery in health facilities

Odisha Govt allows routine surgery in health facilities
Bhubaneswar: Considering regression of Covid cases Odisha Government on Wednesday decided resumption of routine surgery in health facilities.

The Health Department issued a letter to all the Superintendents of Medical Colleges, Capital hospital and RGH Rourkela Directors and CDMOs.

Considering the regression of Covid cases throughout the state, it is decided to resume elective surgeries in health facilities maintaining Covid protocol with strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour in hospital with infection control measures to be continued, said the letter.

