Odisha CM
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Pic)

Odisha Govt contributes Rs 5 crore for Telengana flood relief

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore as relief in view of rain and flood in Hyderabad and some other districts of  Telengana, informed Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Wednesday.

Floods have caused havoc in Hyderabad, while the state of Telangana is experiencing extremely heavy rains for the past few weeks. Many houses on the bank of River Musi have been submerged in floodwater flowing heavy downpour.

