Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has constituted a state level task force with nine members led by Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for medical oxygen management.

The other members of the task force includes Principal Secretary of Industries department, Secretary of Works department, Managing Director of Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation Of Odisha (IPICOL), Managing Director of Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd, Director of Industries, Drugs controller, Representative from Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (FICCI) & Industry as National Industry partner, Representative from Utkal Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Ltd (UCCI) as local industry partner.

The task force will take up initiatives for increasing production and provisioning of medical oxygen in the State. It shall also engage with various stakeholders to improve the availability of cylinders and tankers for storage of medical oxygen.

Similarly the task force shall also take up activities to enhance the oxygen refilling capacity and facilitating smooth logistics arrangements for transport of medical oxygen. It will also plan and implement production and distribution of medical oxygen in health facilities through piping systems.