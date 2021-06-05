Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Saturday constituted a 14 member committee to suggest well defined alternative objective criteria for assessment of the Regular and Ex Regular examinees of Annual HS Examination, 2021.

In a notification issued by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha it was said that in accordance with the orders of the Government, an Expert Committee was constituted that will suggest alternative objective criteria for assessment of the Regular, Ex- Regular examinees of Annual Higher Secondary examination, 2021.

The Committee will submit its report within 10 days, the notice also read.

It is to be noted that yesterday only CM Naveen Patnaik had announced about cancellation of Class XII board examination for the year 2021 conducted by CHSE in the State in the wake of the alarming condition due to Covid 19 pandemic.

Here is the list of the committee members: