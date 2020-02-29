naveen patnaik
Image credit: IANS

Odisha govt clears 3 investment proposals of Rs 6,923.26 cr

By IANS
0 27

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday approved three investment proposals worth Rs 6,923.26 crore with an employment potential of 4,638 persons.

The 22nd High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposals here.

The HLCA approved the proposal of Thriveni Earthmovers Private Ltd for setting up a 30 MTPA beneficiation plant in two phases at Deojhar in Keonjhar district with a total investment of Rs 1,426.75 crore, said an official.

The project will provide employment to about 884 people.

Related News

Bhubaneswar-Varanasi IndiGo flight to start service from…

Strict Traffic Rules to be implemented from tomorrow in…

Amul posts ad calls for peace during Delhi Violence

Mentally ill woman delivers baby on roadside in Odisha’s…

It also approved the proposal of Thriveni Earthmovers Private Ltd for expansion of the pellet plant capacity of the 24 MTPA pellet plant in three phases at Bhitargarh city in Paradip with additional investment of Rs 3,396.51 crore.

It will create employment for 954 people.

The proposal of Orissa Metaliks Private Limited for setting up a 1.2 MTPA integrated steel plant along with 225MW CPP at Nayagarh in Keonjhar district with a total investment of Rs 2,100 crore got the nod of the HLCA.

It will provide employment to 2,800 people.

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar-Varanasi IndiGo flight to start service from today

State

Strict Traffic Rules to be implemented from tomorrow in Odisha

Business

Amul posts ad calls for peace during Delhi Violence

State

Mentally ill woman delivers baby on roadside in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.