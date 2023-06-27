Odisha govt changes Id-Ul-Zuha 2023 holiday; Check new date

Odisha government today changed the Id-Ul-Zuha 2023 holiday, revealed a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today changed the Id-Ul-Zuha 2023 holiday, revealed a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

As per the notification, the State government declared holiday on June 29 (Thursday) instead of June 30 (Friday) on account of “ID-Ul-Zuha” for the State government offices as well as the revenue and magisterial courts (executive).

“In partial modification of this Department Notification No. 37021/R&DM. dated 01.11.2022, the Government of Odisha have been pleased to declare holiday on 29.06.2023 (Thursday) instead of 30.06.2023 (Friday) on account of “ID-Ul-Zuha” for the State Government Offices as well as the Revenue and Magisterial Courts (Executive),” read the official notification.

