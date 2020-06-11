Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday cancelled all the remaining theory and practical examinations of final semester or final year of Under Graduation (UG) and Post-Graduation (PG) streams due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision came in a meeting chaired by Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo with Vice-Chancellors of State Public Universities and Principals of Autonomous Colleges (both Government and Non-Government Aided Colleges) through video conference, today.

As per the decision taken by the Higher Education Department, universities and autonomous colleges will follow evaluation methodology recommended by the UGC for evaluation or final/final semester examination and results should be published by the end of August.

Meanwhile, the higher education department has directed colleges to follow the evaluation methodology including prescribed weightage for internal assessment and remaining weightage to average of marks obtained in all previous semesters/years in a particular subject.

All state-run universities and autonomous colleges will announce the results by end of August after evaluating the papers as per UGC guidelines.

Notably, UG and PG students across the state had recently staged demonstration demanding the cancellation of annual examinations due to the outbreak of COVID-19.