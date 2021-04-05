Odisha Govt asks School Headmasters to take at least 2 classes daily

Bhubaneswar: It has been seen that Head Masters in Odisha Schools are not taking classes in their schools as they are getting themselves busy in School management and other co-ordination matters. And hence, Government has asked them to take at least 2 classes daily and to supervise the classes taken by other teachers. It was communicated through a letter issued by the School and Mass Education Department to all the District Education Officers of the State.

