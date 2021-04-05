Odisha Govt asks School Headmasters to take at least 2 classes daily

By WCE 5
Pic Courtesy: Law Rato

Bhubaneswar: It has been seen that Head Masters in Odisha Schools are not taking classes in their schools as they are getting themselves busy in School management and other co-ordination matters. And hence, Government has asked them to take at least 2 classes daily and to supervise the classes taken by other teachers. It was communicated through a letter issued by the School and Mass Education Department to all the District Education Officers of the State.

It is observed by the Principal Secretary during his visit to different districts that the Head Masters are not taking classes in their schools. They are getting themselves busy in School management and other co-ordination matters. The Head Master being the most experienced and qualified person in the school should take at least two classes daily and make supervision of the classes being taken up by other teachers, the letter said.

