coronavirus in Odisha
Odisha govt's COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi

Odisha govt asks Hospitals to inform details about asthma, influenza patients

By KalingaTV Bureau
46

Bhubaneswar : Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the State, the Government of Odisha on Saturday asked all the hospitals to inform the State govt about the details of patients suffering from asthma and influenza.

Related News

1 Arrested From Odisha’s Jajpur For Spreading Rumors…

Cuttack residents can call in this number to get help during…

BMC begins special sanitisation drive in Bhubaneswar’s…

Jajpur To Be Shut Down From Today, After 1 Person Tests…

Briefing the media, State Govt’s Chief Spokesperson on COVID19 Subroto Bagchi said, ” All the hospitals, both private and government-run hospitals, from across the state have been asked to inform the State govt about the details of patients getting treatment of asthma and influenza in their respective hospitals, failing which action will be taken against the hospitals under Clinical Establishment Act that includes sealing of the facilities and cancellation of license.”

So far, 20 persons in Odisha tested positive for ÇOVID-19 including 15 cases in Bhubaneswar.

You might also like
State

1 Arrested From Odisha’s Jajpur For Spreading Rumors About Covid-19

State

Cuttack residents can call in this number to get help during shutdown

State

BMC begins special sanitisation drive in Bhubaneswar’s Bomikhal area

State

Jajpur To Be Shut Down From Today, After 1 Person Tests Positive For Covid-19

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.