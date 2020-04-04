Bhubaneswar : Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the State, the Government of Odisha on Saturday asked all the hospitals to inform the State govt about the details of patients suffering from asthma and influenza.

Briefing the media, State Govt’s Chief Spokesperson on COVID19 Subroto Bagchi said, ” All the hospitals, both private and government-run hospitals, from across the state have been asked to inform the State govt about the details of patients getting treatment of asthma and influenza in their respective hospitals, failing which action will be taken against the hospitals under Clinical Establishment Act that includes sealing of the facilities and cancellation of license.”

So far, 20 persons in Odisha tested positive for ÇOVID-19 including 15 cases in Bhubaneswar.