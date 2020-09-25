Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has recommended to the East Coast Railway (ECoR) to withdraw all previous restrictions on train movements and stoppages in the state.

In a letter to the ECoR, the state government said in the present unlock situation, there is no requirement from the state government to impose any restriction on stoppage for any train. The introduction of inter-state trains may be done in a graded manner by the Railways, it added.

Earlier, the state government had taken stringent measures on movement of trains to contain the possible spread of COVID-19.