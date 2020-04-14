Bhubaneswar: With the temperature is rising in many parts of the State, the Odisha govt on Tuesday directed the District Collectors to take slew of preparedness measures to tackle the ensuing heatwave situation during the Summer, 2020 amid the ongoing lockdown in view of coronavirus pandemic.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena, in a communique, asked the Collectors to spare some time out of their busy COVID-19 management schedule to take a review with all concerened officers at District and Sub-district level ensuring all preparedness measures to combat heatwave will in place.

The Collectors should ensure uninterrupted water supply arrangement to all hospitals/dispensaries including PHCs, CHCs, veterinary hospital/ dispensaries and LI centres, the SRC said.

The State govt has asked the Collectors to arrange Drinking water Distribution Points, to be named as ‘Paniya Jala Kendra, at strategic location in the district.

Strict action is to be issued to observe hygiene practices and maintain social distancing protocols at these Drinking Water Distribution Points, the SRC added.

The Collectors have also been directed to make necessary water arrangements for stray animals in rural and urban areas as well as for the wild animals in the reserved forests.

As per Government in Revenue and DM orders On COVID-19, work in agriculture , horticulture, fisheries and animal resources , forest sectors , MGNREGS, goods transport and certain other activities have been allowed during the COVID-19 lockdown period. People have to bear the scorching heat as mercury is rising day by day.