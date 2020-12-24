civil service coaching centre in utkal university

Odisha Govt asks 8 Univs of State to refund unspent balance released for Civil Service Coaching Centre

By WCE 5

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Thursday reminded the eight Universities of the State to refund the unspent balance that had been released for establishing ‘Civil Services Coaching Centre’ in the University.

In a letter to the Registrars of Utkal University, Sambalpur University, Berhampur University, Rama Devi Women’s University, Ravenshaw University, Gangadhar Meher University, Fakir Mohan University and North Odisha University the Higher Education department said that the Universities had been requested in an earlier letter to refund the unspent balance available at their end under the scheme ‘Civil Service Coaching Centre’ while none of the Universities refunded the unspent balance to the Higher Education Department even after lapse of 6 months.

“Hence, you are requested to take immediate steps for the refund of unspent balance released for establishing ‘Civil Service Coaching Centre’ in University,” the letter said.

You might also like
State

CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Odisha’s first ever town planning scheme

State

Odisha Govt launches career portal for students: Details here

State

Nayagarh Minor Girl Murder Case: SIT Reconstructs Crime Scene In Jadupur

State

Tehsildar Attacked By Sand Mafia During Raid In Nilagiri Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.