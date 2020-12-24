Odisha Govt asks 8 Univs of State to refund unspent balance released for Civil Service Coaching Centre

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Thursday reminded the eight Universities of the State to refund the unspent balance that had been released for establishing ‘Civil Services Coaching Centre’ in the University.

In a letter to the Registrars of Utkal University, Sambalpur University, Berhampur University, Rama Devi Women’s University, Ravenshaw University, Gangadhar Meher University, Fakir Mohan University and North Odisha University the Higher Education department said that the Universities had been requested in an earlier letter to refund the unspent balance available at their end under the scheme ‘Civil Service Coaching Centre’ while none of the Universities refunded the unspent balance to the Higher Education Department even after lapse of 6 months.

“Hence, you are requested to take immediate steps for the refund of unspent balance released for establishing ‘Civil Service Coaching Centre’ in University,” the letter said.