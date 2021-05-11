Odisha Govt Approves Another 100 Bed Covid Hospital In Jharsuguda

By WCE 7
Representational Image Credit: The Economic Times

Jharsuguda: The Odisha government has approved to set up another 100-bed Covid-19 hospital at Bandhabahal in Jharsuguda district on Tuesday.

The Covid hospital shall also have 20 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds along with the 100 beds in general ward.

The hospital shall be under the guidance of Sum Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, there is already a Covid hospital in Jharsuda with bed capacity of 220 including 20 in ICU ward.

Earlier, a capacity of 100 bed Covid hospital had been set up in VIMSAR Sambalpur, Balasore and Dhenkanal.

 

You might also like
State

Woman seeks justice after abandoned by husband in Jajpur of Odisha

State

Odisha To Set Up RT-PCR Testing Labs At 16 District Headquarters

State

Tension erupts in Balisahi area of Cuttack, 5 injured, vehicles attacked: Watch

State

BMC Adds Another Drive-In Vaccination Location Centre In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.