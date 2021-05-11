Jharsuguda: The Odisha government has approved to set up another 100-bed Covid-19 hospital at Bandhabahal in Jharsuguda district on Tuesday.

The Covid hospital shall also have 20 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds along with the 100 beds in general ward.

The hospital shall be under the guidance of Sum Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, there is already a Covid hospital in Jharsuda with bed capacity of 220 including 20 in ICU ward.

Earlier, a capacity of 100 bed Covid hospital had been set up in VIMSAR Sambalpur, Balasore and Dhenkanal.