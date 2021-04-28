Bhubaneswar: The 100th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra approved 9 industrial projects worth Rs. 2570.54 crore. The projects expected to create employment opportunities for 2755 persons in the State.

Here are the details of the 9 projects:

A 15 MTPA Beneficiation plant in two phases by M/S Amalgam Resources Pvt Ltd against an investment of Rs. 882 crore to be set up in Joda in Keonjhar district. A 3 MTPA Iron Ore Satellite Grinding Unit and 3 MTPA Slurry Pipeline along with return water pipeline by M/S Ardent Steel Limited against an investment of Rs 80.5 crore to be set up in Banspal in kenohar. A manufacturing unit of razor shaving blades of 45 crores units annual capacity and disposable razors of 3 crore units annual capacity by M/S Safe Lancet Engineering Pvt Ltd against an investment of Rs. 100 cores to be set up in Khordha. An 8,75,000 MTPA capacity Integrated Carbon Complex in two phases by M/S Epsllion carbon Ashoka Pvt Ltd against an investment of Rs 900 crore to be set up in Rengali in Sambalpur district. A 120 TDP Chloro-Alkali Complex by M/S Orient Paper and Industries Ltd against an investment of Rs. 162 crore to be set up in Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district. Grain-base distillery unit of capacity 200 KLPD for manufacturing of Ethanol and an IMFL bottling unit of capacity 1.50 lakh cases per annum along with 5.00 MW co-generation power plant to be implemented in two phases by M/S Coastal Biotech Private Limited against an investment of Rs. 200 crore to be set up in Gajapati district. An integrated common hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facility by M/S Ramkay Envior Engineers Ltd against an investment of Rs. 128.80 crore to be set up in Bujuguda in Rayagada district. Manufacturing unit for production of AAC Blocks and Cement sandwich panels having capacity of 1,50,000 meter and 3240 meters per annum by M/S HIL Ltd against an investment of Rs. 63.24 crore to be set up in Balasore.

Manufacturing unit for production of Mattress and Fibre Pillows having combined capacity of 7,00,000 numbers per annum by M/S Century Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd against an investment of Rs. 54 crore to be set up in Khordha.