Bhubaneswar: The 98th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held today under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra approved 8 industrial projects to the tune of Rs. 1242.02 crore in the Metal & Metal Downstream, IT & ESDM, Manufacturing, Logistics and Tourism sectors.

These industrial projects are further expected to render 3135 employment opportunities in the state.

Here is the list of the eight projects: