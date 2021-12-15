Odisha Govt approves 7 investment proposals worth Rs 511.19 crore

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday approved seven investment proposals worth Rs 511.19 crore that would create employment opportunities for over 6,000 people, officials said.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) led by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has approved these investment projects during its 106th meeting.

Industries Secretary Hemant Kumar Sharma said the projects were employment intensive in the sectors like textile, apparel, paper products and tourism.

The SLSWCA has approved the proposal to set up a new Kraft paper unit with a capacity of 300 tonne per day by the Shree Banshi Luxmi Private Limited (a subsidiary of Pioneer Packaging Private Limited).

The unit will be set up at Somnathpur in Balasore district of Odisha against an investment of Rs 120 crore and would generate employment for 750 persons, the officials said.

The iron ore beneficiation plant PTCL Infrastructure Limited got the approval for the expansion of its iron ore beneficiation plant from 1.5 MTPA (million tonne per annum) to 2.5 MTPA at Barbil in Keonjhar district at an investment of Rs 120 crore. This project is likely to generate employment opportunities for over 182 persons, they said.

Central PSU Indian Oil Corporation Limited got the approval to set up a 10 MW solar power plant in Boudh at an investment of Rs 52.28 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 65 persons.

The other approved projects — Ambattur Fashions to set up an apparel manufacturing unit at Chandaka in Khurda district (Rs 51 crore), Wild Lotus Fashions to set up a garment manufacturing unit at Chhatabar Industrial Estate in Khurda (Rs 52.62 crore), Prachi Resorts to set up a 4-star Hotel in Bhubaneswar (63.30 crore) and Sygma Tubes and Pipes to set up a 5 lakh MT Tube & Pipe manufacturing unit at Rengali in Sambalpur (Rs 51.99 crore).

(IANS)