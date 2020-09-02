Odisha Govt approves 7 investment proposals worth Rs 3205 crore
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday gave its nod to seven important investment proposals in different sectors that worth about Rs. 3205 crore. The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) approved the proposals following a meeting that was held over digital platform. chaired by Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.
Here are the proposals:
- The proposal of M/s MGM Minerals Limited for expansion of its project by setting up 0.125 MTPA Sponge Iron Plant, 0.6 MTPA Pellet Plant, 0.25 MTPA MS Billets, 0.25 MTPA TMT and Wire Rods and 40 MW Captive Power Plant at Nimdha in Dhenkanal, with an investment of Rs. 801.89 crore and thereby providing employment to about 1215 persons.
- The proposal of M/s GM Iron and Steel Company Limited for expansion of its project by setting up 0.8 MTPA Pellet Plant, 0.2379 MTPA DRI plant, 0. 195 MTPA Billet, 0.24 MTPA Wire Rod Mill, 0.416 MTPA Slag Cement and 46 MW Captive Power Plant in Dhenkanal, with an investment of Rs. 607.52 crore of capacity and providing employment opportunities for 592 people.
- A proposal of M/s Envirocare Infrasolution Pvt. Ltd for setting up Iron Ore Beneficiation plant of 3.6 MTPA capacities at Koira in Sundergarh with a total investment of Rs.60 crores, and employing around additional 175 people.
- Proposal of M/s Hindalco Industries Limited for setting up Flue Gas Desulphurization Plant (FGD) for its existing CPP at Lapanga in Sambalpur, with an investment of Rs. 696 crore providing additional employment opportunities for 50 persons.
- Proposal of M/s Lifeline Multi-ventures Pvt. Ltd. to set up a 5-star Hotel in Bhubaneswar with a total investment of Rs.150.38 Crore and providing employment opportunities for 240 people.
- SLSWCA also approved the proposal of M/s. JSW Cement Ltd. (JSW) for expansion of Cement grinding capacity from 1.2 MTPA to 2.4 MTPA at Kalinga Nagar, Duburi, Jajpur, with an investment of Rs. 489.88 crores and providing employment opportunities to 68 persons.
- Proposal of M/s. Jajpur Cement Pvt. Ltd., with an investment Rs.400.00 crores. It will provide additional employment opportunities to 154 persons.