Odisha Govt approves 5 major industrial projects worth Rs 1.46 lakh Crore at HLCA chaired by CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has been able to attract investments worth Rs 2.96 Lakh Crore in the Financial Year 2020-21 in spite of the COVID pandemic becoming one of the top investment destinations in the country.

In a major success to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Vision 2030 of making Odisha, the “Steel Hub of India”, the High-Level Clearance Authority today issued in-principle approval to 5 major industrial projects to the tune of Rs. 1,46,172 crores in the sector of Metal and Metal downstream. These five industrial projects are further expected to create 26,959 employment opportunities in the state.

The details of the five projects for which in-principle approval was accorded by HLCA are as follows:

Expansion of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited’s integrated steel plant from 5 MMTPA to 15 MMTPA against an investment of INR 55,000 crore to be set up in Rengali, Dist – Sambalpur, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 10,000 persons.

Expansion of Tata Steel Limited’s Crude steel production from 3 MTPA to 8 MTPA, Hot rolled coil from 3 MTPA to 7 MTPA, 2.2 MTPA cold-rolled products and 2 MTPA long products against an investment of INR 47,599 crore to be set up in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 4,625 persons.

Expansion of Jindal Steel and Power Limited’s 6 MTPA existing Integrated steel plant from the proposed capacity of 18.6 MTPA to 25.2 MTPA against an investment of INR 24,652 crore to be set up in Angul, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 1,000 persons. This investment will take JSPL’s total investment to be Rs. 1,00,670 crore, making it the largest single location steel plant capacity in the world.

Expansion of Rungta Mines Limited's Integrated Steel Plant from the proposed capacity of 2.85 MMTPA capacity to 7.55 MMTPA by adding capacity of 4.7 MMTPA against an investment of INR 11,001 crore to be set up in Jharbandh, District – Dhenkanal, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 6,200 persons.

Expansion of Rungta Mines Limited’s Steel Plant capacity from 0.53 MMTPA to 3 MMTPA against an investment of INR 7,920 crore to be set up in Karakhendra, Keonjhar, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 5,134 persons.

With this additional steel making facility of 28 MT, Odisha will gear up to achieve 100 MT Steel making capacity by 2030.