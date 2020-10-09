Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday approved five industrial projects to the tune of Rs 1851.96 crore in the metal and metal downstream and cement sectors.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) headed by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy accorded in-principle approval to the five industrial projects.

These investments are further expected to render 1,624 employment opportunities in the state, said an official.

A 2.0 MTPA pellet and grinding plant initiated by Narbheram Power and Steel Pvt Ltd has got the nod from the government. It proposed to invest Rs 350 crore for the project to be set up in Keonjhar.

Besides, the government has cleared the expansion proposal of Viraj Steel & Energy Pvt Ltd from its existing 0.1 MTPA integrated steel plant to 0.3 MTPA capacity against an investment of Rs 261.71 crore in Sambalpur district.

BR Sponge and Power Limited proposed to expand its unit at Tumkela in Sundergarh by setting up 0.21 MTPA sponge iron, 1 MTPA iron ore beneficiation, 0.6 MTPA pellet, 0.112 MTPA MS billets, 0.112 MTPATMT, 50 TPH coal washery, and 24 MW captive power plant.

Revision of Nu Vista Limited’s (Erstwhile Emami Cement) cement grinding capacity from 1.5 MTPA to 2 MTPA in Kalinganagar at an investment of Rs 598.62 crore was approved by the SLSWCA.

The government also approved a Cement grinding unit of 2.5 MTPA capacity initiated by OCL India Limited in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 441.43 crore.

