Odisha govt approves 11 investment proposals of Rs 2,253cr

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has approved 11 investment proposals worth Rs 2,253.15 crore which will create employment opportunities for 3,817 people, officials said on Thursday.

The state level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has approved the industrial projects from various sectors like aluminium downstream, steel, food processing, infrastructure, oil and gas, information technology, electronic system designing and manufacturing.

As most of the proposals are from downstream and manufacturing, the units will boost economic activities in their respective areas through generation of many indirect employment opportunities, said Hemant Sharma, principal secretary, industries.

The government has approved a proposal of Fedders Electric and Engineering Limited to set up an iron ore beneficiation plant in Sundargarh district at a cost of Rs 533.25 crore.

The proposal of Envirocare Infrasolution Pvt Ltd for establishment of a pellet beneficiation and ferro alloy plant in Sundergarh with an investment Rs 520 crore was also approved by the panel.

Similarly, Adani Enterprises Limited has proposed to set up a datacentre facility offering cloud hosting services at a cost of Rs 500 crore in Khurda district. This proposal was also approved by the SLSWCA of Odisha.

Among others, the government has approved an investment proposal of Rs 175.75 crore by Arya Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd during the meeting.

The chief secretary has asked concerned departments to provide proactive facilitation to the approved units for their early execution.

(IANS)