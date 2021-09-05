Odisha govt approves 10 industrial projects worth Rs 2171 cr

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday approved 10 industrial projects worth Rs 2,171.82 crore which are expected to generate employment opportunities for over 5,242 persons.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) led by Chief Secretary S.C. Mahapatra approved the projects.

Principal Secretary (industries), Hemant Kumar Sharma, said the proposals are mainly from sectors like cement grinding, ethanol production, food processing, tourism, coal tar and renewable energy.

The panel has approved the proposal of My Home Industries Pvt Limited (MHPL) to set up a 3 mtpa cement grinding unit at Badchana in Jajpur district with an investment of Rs 650 crore.

An expansion project of LN Metallics Limited’s existing plant in Jharsuguda district also got the SLSWCA nod. This proposal would bring investment of Rs 205 crore to Odisha.

Similarly, the state authority has approved the proposal of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited to set up a riverine jetty at Udayabata in Jagatsinghpur district for an investment of Rs 150 crore. A proposal of Rs 258.05 crore by Mash Bio fuels Pvt Ltd was also approved by the state panel.

The panel cleared a project of Vibrant Spirits Pvt Ltd at an investment of Rs 100 crore along with a proposal of VCI Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd to set up a coal tar distillation plant with an investment of Rs 210 crore.

The state government also approved a proposal of Ramco Cements Limited to expand its existing plant at Haridaspur in Jajpur with an investment of Rs 190 crore.

Among others, the panel cleared three luxury hotels, including a five-star hotel, by Luxurio Assets Private Limited (Rs 181.60 crore), Lalchand Resort Pvt Ltd (Rs 119.67 crore) and Sailabala Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (Rs 107.50 crore).