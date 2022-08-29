Odisha govt approves 10 industrial projects worth Rs 2,005cr

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday approved 10 investment proposals worth Rs 2,005 crore, which will provide employment opportunities for over 3,500 people in the state, officials said.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra approved the investment proposals including a Rs 775 crore project by Balento Enterprises Private Limited.

The company has proposed to set up a 5 mtpa (million tonne per annum) iron ore beneficiation plant and 3 mtpa pellet plant at Jhumpura in Keonjhar district, the officials said.

The state government has approved the proposal of United Ferrocast Private Limited for setting up a 0.11 mtpa ferro alloys plant at Badchana in Jajpur district with an investment of Rs 261.1 crore.

The proposals to set up a pharmaceutical manufacturing & research unit at Gothapatna, Bhubaneswar against an investment of Rs 200 crore and a carbon electrode paste manufacturing plant at Danagadi in Jajpur district at an investment of Rs 205.44 crore have been approved by the Odisha government.

Similarly, the SLSWCA has approved the proposals to set up a chemicals manufacturing unit (Rs 135.95 crore) at Paradeep in Jagatsinghpur district; a manufacturing unit for sauces, jams, jellies and marmalades (Rs 88 crore) at Tangi-Choudwar, Cuttack district, and a shrimp processing unit (Rs 50.40 crore) in Seafood Park, Deras, Khordha district.

The panel has approved the proposal of Runaya Aluminium Private Limited (RAPL) for setting up a 5,000 MT aluminium powder & pigments plant in Jharsuguda district with an investment of Rs 80 crore.

Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd got the approval for expansion of their existing facility, Mayfair Palm Beach Resort against an investment of Rs 85 crore at Gopalpur-on-sea, in Ganjam district.

The proposal for setting up of a warehousing cum logistic park at Baghuapal in Jajpur district against an investment of Rs 125 crore also got state government’s nod on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to meet diplomats of 16 countries in Delhi on August 31 and will request them to impress upon the investors of their countries to invest in Odisha.

Notably, the Make in Odisha Conclave, the biennial investors’ summit of Odisha, to be held from November 30 to December 4.

(IANS)