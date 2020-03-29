Odisha Govt appoints nodal officers to take care of stranded persons from different states

Bhubaneswar: Due to complete lockdown in the country for COVID 19 pandemic, many workers from different states could not travel back to their native states and are stuck at different places of Odisha.

In order to take care of those stranded persons, Govt of Odisha has appointed Nodal officers in respect of different states.

Dr. Yeddula Vijaya, Deputy Secretary, P & C Dept has been appointed for Telengana and Andhra Pradesh while Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma, secretary, SSE & PD has been appointed for West Bengal.

Similarly, Dr. Jawale Nitin Bhanudas, MD, IPICOL has been appointed as nodal officer for Gujarat and Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, Director, Special Projects PR Dept for Maharastra.

Chithra Arumugam, Principal Secretary, School and Mass Education and IAS V Jay Kumar have been appointed for Tamil Nadu. Md. Sadique Alam, ED, CMGI has been appointed for Bihar and Jharkhand.

The nodal officers will coordinate the stranded peoples’ stay and provide all necessary support so that they are not put to difficulties.