Odisha Govt Appoints Ex-CP Mumbai To Supervise Care Of Odia Workers Stranded In Gujarat

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Focus on Odia workers stranded in Gujarat. The Odisha Government appoints former Mumbai CP Arup Patnaik to coordinate with the local administration in Gujarat.

Patnaik will coordinate regarding the poor workers and labourers from Odisha stranded there.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan also spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani on this matter.

The CM has promised to extend his complete cooperation.  

 

