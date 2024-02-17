The news is by your side.

Odisha Govt appoints Competent Authorities for Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act

State
By Himanshu
0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt has appointed the Secretary of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Sub-Collector as the Competent Authorities for the purpose of the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2023.

As per a notification issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department, Government of Odisha on Saturday, the competent authorities were appointed who would have separate jurisdiction.

As per reports, the Secretary of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority will have the jurisdiction within the development area of the concerned Development Authority constituted under sub sections 3 of the Odisha Development Authorities Act, 1982.

Similarly the Sub-collectors will have the jurisdiction within the local limit of the jurisdiction of the concerned Revenue Sub-Division  except the areas covered under the Development Authorities Areas.

