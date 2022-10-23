Odisha Govt appoints 30 IAS officers for district responsibilities

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government  has appointed 30 senior IAS officers and given them the responsibilities of all districts of the state, which was informed through a notification issued by Planning & Convergence Department of Odisha today .

As per reports, the appointed senior IAS officers will visit their allotted districts  to enquiry about the problem faced by the people.

Besides, they will also look after the status of different government schemes, implementation of COVID protocols and most importantly conservation of paddy crops.

The officers are advised to visit the appointed districts for a minimum number two times in a month to inquiry about the developmental works and to find solutions for problems in the local administration.

The appointed officers are also advised to give the reports regarding the problem faced by any particular place or schemes, directly to the 5T Secretary of the Odisha govt.

Besides, the IAS officers allotted to the 10 aspirational districts of the state and they have been advised to specifically look after all the criteria.

Check below the list of the IAS officers appointed and details below:

 

 

