Odisha govt appeals people not to play playing cards during COVID-19 lockdown

Bhubaneswar : The Government of Odisha on Saturday appealed the people not to involve in playing playing cards during the ongoing lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Briefing media persons, State Government’s chief spokesperson Subrato Bagchi today said that people in rural areas are very fond of playing the play cards during free time and the act may be a great threat to spread the contagious Coronavirus among the people.

Bagchi said, if a person coughs the virus can travel upto 19 feet of distance while it can go upto 29 feet if a person sneezes.

Considering the threat of spread of Coronavirus during close contact, the State government asked the people time and and again to stay at their home and break the chain of spreading the deadly infection.

So far, as many as 50 persons were tested positive for ÇOVID-19 in the state among which one person lost his life while 12 persons have been completely recovered from the Coronavirus infection.