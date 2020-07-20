Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday declared special incentives for front-line workers COVID-19 warriors engaged in several COVID-19 health facilities.

According to a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare department, the doctors in all the COVID-19 hospitals will get an incentive of Rs 1000 daily.

Likewise, the Paramedics including nurses, pharmacist, lab-technician and radiographers will get an incentive of RS 500 per day.

The Group-D employees will also get a special incentives of Rs 200 each per day, announced the State health department.

Earlier on Monday, the State government had approved daily diet allowance of Rs 240 for these doctors and paramedics.

The State government has also done many other things to facilitate and encourage the Corona warriors during this pandemic. It has declared a health insurance of RS 50,00,000 for them. Besides, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had appealed the Odia people living across the globe to recite the ‘Bande Utkala Janaani’ to honour Covid warriors, which was done on May 30, 2020.