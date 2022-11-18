Odisha govt announces Odia film ‘DAMaN’ tax-free

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today announced the much talked Odia film ‘DAMAN’ tax-free. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcement this evening.

The Babushaan Mohanty-starer DAMaN, stands for Durgama Anchala re Malaria Nirakarana, is a biographical social drama film. It is made on Odisha Government’s Malaria eradication programme.

Debi Prasad Lenka and Vishal Mourya have written and directed film. Deependra Samal has produced it. Dipanwit Dashmohapatra is in the lead role alongside Babushaan.

DAMaN film portrays a doctor’s relentless fight against superstitions and struggle to make tribal people aware of facts about Malaria. It is based on real life accounts of Dr. Omkar Hota, who saved hundreds of lives in Malkangiri on his real life mission between 2015 and 2018.