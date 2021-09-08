Odisha govt announces cash award of Rs 6 crore for Paralympics gold medalist Pramod Bhagat

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday announced cash award of Rs 6 crore for parathlete Pramod Bhagat who scripted history by winning the gold medal in badminton men’s singles (SL3) final match of the Tokyo Paralympics Games on Sep 4.

He has also been offered Group ‘A’ government job.

Earlier, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced cash awards for the Tokyo-bound athletes from the state. Patnaik said that the state government will provide Rs 6 crore to those winning gold, Rs 4 crore for silver, Rs 2.5 crore for bronze. Besides, Rs 15 lakh will be given to each of the athletes from the state who have qualified for the Olympics.

The Odisha players in the Bronze medal-winning Indian Hockey Team Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas were handed over the cheques for Rs 2.5 crores after their arrival in Bhubaneswar.

