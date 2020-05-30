Odisha Govt announces bonus for Kendu leaf workers

Odisha Govt announces bonus for Kendu Leaf workers

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government announced bonus for over 7.89 lakh registered kendu leaf pluckers on Saturday. The bonus will be given in the wake of their plight during the nationwide lockdown fuelled by coronavirus outbreak.

The government also announced incentive for 17,444 unorganised seasonal staff who will get additional five per cent of their wages.

This apart, the state government has decided to provide Rs 200 to each Kendu leaf plucker for purchasing water bottles.

The financial assistance being provided by the government will be credited to the bank account of the kendu leaf pluckers through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme.

