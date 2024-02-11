Odisha Govt announces 50 percent bonus for Kendu leaf pluckers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Sunday announced some new steps for the welfare of the Kendu leaf pluckers and workers.

According to the announcement, Kendhu leaf pluckers will get 50 percent bonus for this year. This bonus amount is double from that of last year. The monetary benefit will be deposited directly into the bank account of the beneficiary.

Similarly, a provision of 10 per cent incentive has been made for the Kendu leaf binders and temporary workers. The temporary workers will also be given work for one more month.

The Chief Minister has also announced an increase in the price of Kendu leaves per bundle. The price of a 20-piece leaf bundle has been increased from Rs 1.40 paisa to Rs1.60paisa. Similarly, the price of a bundle of 40 leaves has been increased from Rs 2.80 paisa to Rs Rs. 3.20 paisa.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the government has also accepted the wage revision proposal for the temporary employees. Fifty percent hike has been made in their TA and Cycle Allowance. Kendu leaf pluckers can be included in the social schemes till they attain an age of 62 years. This age limit was earlier 60 years.

According to the announcement, assistance will be provided for marriage of two daughters of the family of a Kendu leaf pluckers from the new season that will begin from April. An assistance of Rs 25 thousand will be provided for each girl’s marriage.

5T Chairman Karthik Pandian informed about the Chief Minister’s decision in the meeting held today during his visit to Sambalpur District. A video of the CM on this was also played.

It is worth noting that 70 percent of the Kendu leaf pluckers beneficiaries are women and more than 95 percent of the Kendu leaf workers are from mainly Scheduled Castes, Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

Today’s announcement will benefit about 9 lakh beneficiaries including Kendu leaf pluckers, binders and temporary workers while the govt will spend more than Rs.150 crore for this.