Odisha Govt amends Electric Vehicle Policy, hikes 4-wheeler subsidy to 1.5 lakh

Bhubaneswar: The government of Odisha on Wednesday amended the Electric Vehicle Policy-2021. According to the amended policy, the government has increased the subsidy on the purchase of two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles substantially. The State Transport Department has issued a new notification regarding this.

The clause 4.1.1 of the said Policy says that the purchase incentive which will be effective during the policy period, has been increased.

Now, the state will provide a maximum subsidy of up to Rs 20,000 on the purchase of one electricity-powered two-wheelers. Previously, the state government was providing a flat Rs 5000 incentive per one two-wheeler. Likewise, the maximum subsidy the State will provide on the purchase of three-wheelers is Rs 30,000. There was no such subsidy for this category of vehicles earlier. The subsidy for four-wheelers is Rs 1.5 lakh per one vehicle. The incentive was flat Rs 50000 earlier.

The Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021 was issued by the state government with an aim for adoption of 20% electric vehicles by the end of 2025 as a measure to reduce vehicular pollution.

“However, it was found that only 4.48% of electric vehicles have been registered by the end of 2022 which is not satisfactory in comparison to the policy objective,” the official notification stated.

So, the state government decided to amend clause 4.1.1 of the EV Policy to increase the sales of EV vehicles.

As per the existing policy, the State government has allowed 100 percent exemption of motor vehicle (MV) taxes and also registration fees for all types of battery-operated vehicles (electric vehicles) up to December 31, 2025.

