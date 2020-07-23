Bhubaneswar: Modifying its previous guidelines, the Odisha government on Thursday allowed home isolation of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients in rural areas as number of cases continue to rise in the state.

Briefing the media, Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department PK Mohapatra said that around 70% Covid patients in the State are asymptomatic and can be cured of the disease while remaining in home isolation and will not need hospital admission.

He said that infected person in rural areas can remain under home isolation provided that the person concerned opts for home isolation and satisfies the conditions as mentioned in the previous order.

The Sarpanches of Gram Panchayats or any other officer notified by the Collector of the respective districts shall be the nodal officer for this purpose, he added.

Here are the guidelines for home isolation of COVID-19 positive cases: