Odisha govt allows home isolation of asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients in rural areas
Bhubaneswar: Modifying its previous guidelines, the Odisha government on Thursday allowed home isolation of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients in rural areas as number of cases continue to rise in the state.
Briefing the media, Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department PK Mohapatra said that around 70% Covid patients in the State are asymptomatic and can be cured of the disease while remaining in home isolation and will not need hospital admission.
He said that infected person in rural areas can remain under home isolation provided that the person concerned opts for home isolation and satisfies the conditions as mentioned in the previous order.
The Sarpanches of Gram Panchayats or any other officer notified by the Collector of the respective districts shall be the nodal officer for this purpose, he added.
Here are the guidelines for home isolation of COVID-19 positive cases:
- All COVID-19 positive cases, who are asymptomatic/ have mild symptoms and have no co-morbidities, in Urban areas including Urban Local Bodies Area, District, Sub-division and Block Headquarter Towns shall be allowed home isolation, subject to an assessment of the availability of individual room & toilet in the home of the person and following all protocols for home isolation laid out by Department of Health and Family Welfare Department (H&FW), Govt. of Odisha. The Ward Nodal Officer/ GP Nodal Officer shall be responsible for the assessment.
- Such person who is allowed home isolation shall undertake to abide by all guidelines of the H&FW Dept as issued from time to time and shall mandatorily report about his condition to the appropriate authorities on a daily basis.
- For such person, the household shall nominate a Care Giver who shall agree to undertake an online/ web-based training module on COVID-19 management protocols, Safety of the self, household, and the patient besides Dos and Don’ts.
- H&FW Department shall develop a simple training module for the COVID +ve person and Caregivers in both Odia and English. Further, the Department shall develop a brochure/ leaflet on the subject which will be given to the Person and his/ her caregiver to follow.
- District Authorities shall affix a poster in front of his/ her house stating that the house is under Home Isolation.
- In case the person develops any symptom requiring medical support/ guidance, he/ she shall not directly go to any Hospital – Public or Private but shall contact 104 Helpline and follow their advice.
- State Government’s Outbound Call Centre shall monitor all such cases from time to time. Incase the person doesn’t respond to such calls or his/ her mobile is found to be switched off, Local Administration shall be alerted by the Call Centre and the Local Administration shall physically check such person.
- In case of violations of guidelines or instructions of authorities, the permission for home isolation shall be withdrawn and the person shall be then sent to a Government-run facility.
- The COVID-19 isolation facilities, namely COVID Care Centres (CCC) COVID Health Centres (CHC) created by State Government will be primarily used for housing those COVID-19 suspect/ positive cases who do not have required infrastructure for home isolation.