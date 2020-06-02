Bhubaneswar: Days after refusing to purchase the personal protective equipment (PPE) kits of various suppliers, Odisha government finally agreed on Monday to accept the PPE kits to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is worthwhile to mention here that several trucks carrying the kits were seen standing outside the Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) in Bhubaneswar after the State government refused to accept the kits. The government’s plea was that it has enough stock of PPE kits.

However, the procurement committee, in its meeting yesterday gave its approval to purchase the PPE kits from the suppliers, said an official.

The official said that the OSMCL has already procured 8.63 lakh PPE kits, which will be sent to various districts.

(With IANS inputs)