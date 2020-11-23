Odisha Governor’s Wife Sushila Devi Passes Away
Bhubaneswar: The wife of the Governor of Odisha, Sushila Devi has passed away on Sunday night.
She was under treatment for Covid and had been admitted in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.
It is noteworthy that, Prof. Ganeshi Lal and his wife Sushila Devi had tested positive for Covid-19 on November 2.
The information was provided on the official twitter page of the Governor of Odisha.
With profound grief and heavy heart, we inform that the First Lady of the State Smt Sushila Devi passed away yesterday night. Let us pray for the departed holy soul. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/RZjBH99opc
— Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) November 23, 2020