Bhubaneswar: The wife of the Governor of Odisha, Sushila Devi has passed away on Sunday night.

She was under treatment for Covid and had been admitted in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

It is noteworthy that, Prof. Ganeshi Lal and his wife Sushila Devi had tested positive for Covid-19 on November 2.

The information was provided on the official twitter page of the Governor of Odisha.