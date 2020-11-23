Odisha Guvenor’s wife cremated at Puri Swargadwar

Odisha Governor’s wife cremated at Puri Swargadwar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: The last rites of Sushila Devi, the first Lady of the State and wife of Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, were performed with full state honours at Swargadwar here in Odisha  on Monday.

Family members a very limited people attended the last rites due to the prevailing COVID-19 protocols in the State.

Sushila Devi passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the State capital post Covid-19 complications.

Governor Lal, his wife and four others of the family had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Pradesh Congress committee president Niranjan Patnaik, and several other leaders expressed grief at the passing away of Sushila Devi.

