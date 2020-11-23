Puri: The last rites of Sushila Devi, the first Lady of the State and wife of Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, were performed with full state honours at Swargadwar here in Odisha on Monday.

Family members a very limited people attended the last rites due to the prevailing COVID-19 protocols in the State.

Sushila Devi passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the State capital post Covid-19 complications.

Governor Lal, his wife and four others of the family had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Pradesh Congress committee president Niranjan Patnaik, and several other leaders expressed grief at the passing away of Sushila Devi.

Deeply saddened to learn about passing away of First Lady of the State, Smt Susheela Devi. She was a very warm and pious person. Convey my deep sympathy to Hon'ble @GovernorOdisha Prof Ganeshi Lal ji and family members. May her soul rest in peace. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 23, 2020

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ମହାମହିମ ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ପ୍ରଫେସର ଗଣେଶୀ ଲାଲ୍‌ ଜୀଙ୍କ ଧର୍ମପତ୍ନୀ ସୁଶିଳା ଦେବୀଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ଏହି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗକୁ ଅସୀମ ଧୈର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଓ ସାହାସ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରନ୍ତୁ । ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି । — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 23, 2020